Local talent on display during Showcase PEI

Agents, programmers and promoters from around the world have been on P.E.I. this week, discovering local musical talent during Showcase PEI.

The annual conference focuses on connecting Island musicians with performance opportunities.

"It can be really important for booking a year or two years ahead," said Rob Oakie, executive director of Music P.E.I., which hosts Showcase PEI.

He estimates that over the last few years, Showcase PEI has generated between $250,000 and $300,000 worth of work for the artists involved.

'I was astounded'

Oakie says there are typically 20 to 25 artists involved in Showcase PEI. This year, there are 53 delegates from the music industry on the Island for the conference.

Doug Cox is the artistic director and executive producer of Vancouver Island MusicFest. He attended Showcase PEI for the first time last year, and returned again.

It just adds so much more interest to the program when you start to take them around to other venues. - Rob Oakie, Music P.E.I.

"I was astounded. I'd never been to Prince Edward Island before last year, and I was amazed at — with the size of the Island — the scope of the talent, the variety of musicianship here and how good they were," Cox said.

He says he's enjoyed the performances this year, and has already booked three artists for his festival.

11th year

Oakie says Showcase PEI has evolved since it began in 2008 — but the focus has always been on creating live performance opportunities.

He says it started small 10 years ago, with 14 delegates, and 14 artists showcasing. Those numbers have since grown, and the conference has also expanded to take place in venues across the Island.

Showcase PEI has promoted Island talent since 2008. (Music PEI/Facebook)

"The first year was all at the Mack. And that was OK, but it just adds so much more interest to the program when you start to take them around to other venues," Oakie said.

"And the other side of that is we've got some amazing venues here, and we have an opportunity to showcase them."

More P.E.I. news

With files from Mainstreet P.E.I.