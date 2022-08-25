Shots fired as 'a number of individuals' try to break into western P.E.I. house

Multiple shots were fired at a house during an attempted break and enter in western P.E.I. Wednesday night, RCMP say.

Two people inside the home on Clark Road in St. Roch called police at about 9:30 p.m., said Const. Gavin Moore.

"A number of individuals had attended that residence and tried to gain entrance into the home, but they were unsuccessful. The suspects, before leaving, did fire a firearm at the residence."

No one was hurt, Moore said.

Prince District general duty officers went to the scene about six kilometres from Tignish, along with the police dog service, the RCMP Major Crime Unit and Prince District Joint Forces Operations.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

"Any time there's a use of a firearm it's quite disturbing, but we don't have any information that that leads us to any specific concern to the public in general at this time," Moore said.