Gunshots reported in eastern P.E.I., man arrested

RCMP have taken a man into custody after a report of shots being fired in the tiny community of St. Marys Road in eastern P.E.I.

St. Marys Road is on Route 4 between Murray River and Montague.

Sgt. Chris Gunn told CBC News RCMP responded to a complaint of shots being fired just after midnight Friday.

Police set up a containment area, said Gunn, and waited for an emergency response team to arrive. While waiting for the team, a suspect was seen by police. They made contact with him, and he was taken into custody without incident.

A 37-year-old man was arrested. Police are currently seeking a warrant to enter a property in the community and seize evidence, said Gunn.

No one was injured, said Gunn, adding he is not aware of any property damage.

The man remains in custody, but has not been charged.

Gunn said he expects to be able to provide further information later on Friday.

