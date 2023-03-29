East Prince man arrested in connection with gun threats

RCMP on P.E.I. arrested a Freetown man Tuesday evening following what they are calling a "threats incident involving a firearm."

Both the incident and the arrest took place in the Freetown area, east of Summerside, said RCMP Const. Gavin Moore. RCMP called in some help with the arrest, he said.

"We also engaged Kensington Police in assistance with this, in the interest of rapid deployment, and police were able to get on the scene very quickly and resolve this quickly," said Moore.

A shotgun was seized at the time of the arrest, he said.

"This man will appear in [Summerside] court, may have already appeared this morning, and he'll be answering to threats charges, firearms offences and impaired driving charges," said Moore.

Death threats were made at a home in the area, he said, but police found the man in a vehicle, which led to the addition of impaired driving charges.

No one was injured in the incident or during the arrest, and Moore said it appeared the shotgun had not been fired.