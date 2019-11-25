Why this short-term rental owner is worried about possible regulations

A short-term rental owner in Georgetown, P.E.I., says she is concerned with regulations that could change the rules of the industry.

Stacy Toms said there is too much negative talk from politicians and other groups and individuals, so she recently posted on social media defending short-term rentals.

"Trying to give a different face on it, it's not necessarily big corporations, it's small families just trying to make a bit of extra money," Toms said.

The Toms family bought a home about two years ago with another relative, and rented it out this summer.

"Just a way to give us a bit of extra income," she said. "We invested in our future."

Toms and her husband are self-employed running an art gallery and bakery in Georgetown, and the short-term rental is right next door to their home and business.

Opportunity for rural tourism

Toms said in Georgetown, she doesn't see short-term rentals as taking away from the long-term housing market.

"There's housing available for sale that people have not scooped up quickly," Toms said.

She said there are four houses on her street currently for sale.

Toms said short-term rentals also help to bring more people to the area.

"It brings tourists, it brings visitors, maybe to places that wouldn't get it otherwise," she said.

"This is a house that nobody was living in at the time, that was fixed up because of this."

Hotel association wants level playing field

Craig Jones, president of the P.E.I. Hotel Association, describes short-term rentals as a "massive" industry.

He said he thinks they should be limited to primary residences only and said the association wants to see all accommodation businesses on a level playing field.

He said as a small province, P.E.I. relies on tax revenues and short-term rentals shouldn't be given an unfair advantage.

"They want to act like a hotel, they want to advertise like a hotel, but they're not following the same rules," he said.

Jones said there are owners who have multiple properties on P.E.I. and he said more information is needed.

He said the hotel industry knows short-term rentals are here to stay.

"It is competition for sure," he said. "It's one of our number one concerns,"

More regulation could be coming

Hannah Bell, the Official Opposition House leader, recently introduced a bill that would require short-term rentals to share data with government around how many listings owners have and how often units are rented.

The bill has passed second reading so far.

"We need to make decisions that are based on what the data tells us," she said.

Bell said the number of short-term rentals in Charlottetown is "shockingly high" and she expects more regulation will be coming soon from the municipal governments.

She said other jurisdictions have limited the number of properties per owner.

"I would personally like to see that," she said. "There is a limit on what the market can cope with."

Bell recognizes the positive impact short-term rentals have had as well and believes it can work if they are better regulated.

"It's about being fair and equitable across the board," she said. "There is a limit on what the market can cope with,"

Worried about future

Toms points out that she pays registration fees and is inspected annually and worries that new regulations could affect their short-term rental.

"You would hate for regulations to come in tomorrow, if you don't live in it, you can't rent it," she said.

She said they are in an area that is zoned to allow businesses, so she's hopeful the rental would be allowed.

"I hope they regulate it well and smartly."

