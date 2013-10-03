Charlottetown council approves rules for short-term rentals

Charlottetown city council approved new regulations for short-term rentals at its regular meeting Monday night.

New zoning and development rules will mean any short-term rental must be a primary residence. Owners will not be allowed to have multiple properties, and apartments will not be allowed.

A suite in someone's home would be allowed, but only if the owner lives at home at the time of the rental.

"We've been working on this issue for two and half years. It's been a long road," said Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown.

Bob Gray, chair of the city's advisory committee on affordable housing, says new regulations will change neighbourhoods for the better. (CBC)

The rules will not change immediately. Council is looking at a one-year grace period before the amendments come into effect.

The plan has the new rules coming into effect on March 28, 2023. Council passed first reading of approving the one-year grace period and final approval is expected at the council meeting in March.

Brown said the extra time will allow operators to decide what they want to do with their properties, and staff to plan licensing requirements and fines for people who don't follow the rules.

"We need to put in place a process for licensing, a process for the registration and definitely an enforcement mechanism," said Brown.

Some councillors at Tuesday's meeting felt the issue should be discussed more and brought up the possibility of deferring the vote, suggesting the planning department give another presentation to council members. The motion to defer the vote was defeated and council passed the motion in a 6-2 vote.

Affordable housing advocates happy

Connor Kelly, the tenant network coordinator with the P.E.I. Fight for Affordable Housing and Cooper Institute, said the new rules are "a win."

It's a step to seeing homes more as homes instead of commodities, he said, adding he was was worried when council was talking about deferring the motion.

"It's nice to see that it passed," said Kelly.

Kelly hopes it will slow down price increases in the housing market.

"The housing market has been very deeply scarred by Airbnbs," he said.

He expects to see more long-term rentals come onto the market, although he doesn't expect them to be that affordable.

Kelly said his group will be pushing council for strong enforcement.

Owners had hoped for grandfathering

CBC News was unable to reach an owner for comment but in the past, owners had talked about hoping their existing properties would be grandfathered in. Under this plan, that will not happen.

At public meetings surrounding short-term rentals, owners had talked about their investment and the importance of short-term rentals for tourism.

At the public meeting in November 2021, Terrie Williams a short-term rental owner, said her properties create jobs too.

"I employ gardeners, cleaners, grass cutters, all kinds of people," Williams said at the public meeting.

At that meeting, Williams said it's important for Charlottetown and other levels of government to develop and fund affordable housing projects,

"We are residents of Charlottetown and we contribute heavily to the tax base in Charlottetown."

Board says decision good for neighbourhoods

Bob Gray, chair of Charlottetown's advisory committee on affordable housing, said too many homes have become short-term rentals.

"This is a great night for people who want to live in Charlottetown, and can't do it because there just aren't any availabilities,"

He said too many companies own multiple buildings and it will change neighbourhoods for the better.

"I think this is really a big thing for Charlottetown."