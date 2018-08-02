Short-term rental operators offering units to those on front-lines of COVID-19

Some short-term rental operators on Prince Edward Island are offering their units to first responders and health-care professionals who may need to self-isolate during COVID-19.

The service is offered through Airbnb, which is waiving all of the fees associated with these stays.

Terrie Williams, a short-term rental operator with several units in Charlottetown, wanted to take part in the program and is offering her unit in Brighton for free.

"I just think it's really important to help and give back as much as we can for these people that are risking their lives on the front line to battle the virus," Williams said.

Hosts can offer free units

Williams said because she had cancellations on the unit for May, she thought this would be a good way to utilize the accommodation.

Terrie Williams, a short-term rental operator in Charlottetown, is offering her unit in Brighton for free. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

"Rather than let it sit empty, why not put it to good use and you know, let somebody stay there who maybe wants to be isolated from their family while they're working?"

To take part in the program, hosts must adhere to terms and conditions that include proper cleaning and not offering shared units.

Hosts also agree to the probability that they could be housing someone with the virus.

We have the resources to do it right now so that's why we're doing it. — Don Maclean, short-term rental operator

Williams said if someone tests positive for COVID-19, hosts have to let them stay longer to self-isolate.

"I think the short-term rental community, the hosting community is doing everything they can to to help people in this time," she said.

Don Maclean, another short-term rental operator in Charlottetown, said he already has people using one of his properties to self-isolate.

Maclean offered a similar arrangement before when a house fire displaced more than 50 people in Charlottetown last year.

"We called the city right after that happened and we offered for people to stay at our places in the short-term until they figured something out," he said.

"This is something that we enjoy doing — it's helping and giving back to the community."

'We have the resources'

Through the program, Airbnb said pricing is up to hosts — they can either charge a full rate, give a discount or offer the properties free of charge.

Both Williams and MacLean said they are following the latter.

"We have the resources to do it right now so that's why we're doing it," Maclean said.

As of now, the offer from Airbnb only applies to those working on the front lines of the pandemic, but Maclean said he would think about expanding it to people experiencing homelessness.

"What we're doing is I think is a very small part, like first responders and people that are working in the health-care industry, it's a massive responsibility," he said

"And we feel that by just doing this little bit, if it could help … it'll help make somebody feel better and more safe."

