This P.E.I. man wants shore protection but the province won't let him have it

A riverfront property owner says he's been left with thousands of dollars in cement blocks with nowhere to put them.

That's after P.E.I.'s Environment Department denied his proposal to have shoreline protection installed, citing concerns it would have a "detrimental effect" on a salt marsh at the corner of his property.

"All I'm doing is trying to protect my property," said Mark Keizer, who lives with his wife along the Hillsborough River in Mermaid, with a view toward Charlottetown Harbour.

"[My] insurance will not cover any storm surge damage, and they're denying me the right to put storm surge protection on my property."

Keizer said he started saving up for shoreline protection four years ago, when he started seeing water getting closer to his home, particularly during storm surges.

"I used to have a four-foot bank that runs all along the wetland side. It's gone," said Keizer. "It's flat as can be and the water's coming right up. So I'm losing property every year."

Forty of these cements blocks — about $10,000 worth — are now sitting on Mark Keizer's property. He's still hoping he'll eventually be permitted to use them for shoreline protection. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

This summer, he said, he ordered roughly $10,000 worth of cement blocks, assuming getting them installed wouldn't be an issue. Three truckloads of blocks were delivered to his property earlier this fall.

He then hired a company to turn those blocks into a wall, three feet high, running along the bank of the wetland and shoreline.

"That's where I ran into the problem. When [the company] applied for a permit, they were denied," he said. "[The Environment Department] stated you cannot place anything within 50 feet of the wetland, which is ridiculous."

'Crucial part of our ecosystem'

In an email to CBC, a spokesperson for the Environment Department called the wetland along Keizer's property a "very healthy salt marsh."

"Salt marshes are very important habitats and a crucial part of our Island ecosystem," the spokesperson said. "Any erosion protection work would have a detrimental effect on the marsh and the department has the right to deny the work based on these points."

Mark Keizer points to the salt marsh, that runs along the corner of his property. According to P.E.I.'s Environment Department, installing concrete blocks along the bank of the marsh would have a 'detrimental effect' on the marsh. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Despite the concerns around the marsh, the department said it may have permitted shoreline protection on Keizer's property, if it felt it was necessary to prevent erosion.

But, said the spokesperson, "the property has minimal risk of eroding but is in a flood prone area. Erosion control work does not protect against flood risk. As this is the case, the department sees the proposal as unnecessary."

'That wetland … will be gone'

For Keizer's part, he maintains erosion has been an issue, and that with sea levels rising, trying to protect the marsh is a wasted effort.

"That wetland, I feel within 10 years, it will be gone," said Keizer. "Every year, I'm losing at least a foot or two feet of that wetland."

Keizer is hoping the Environment Department reconsiders his proposal, and starts permitting shoreline protection along wetlands like his.

"Until they can change this, those blocks will be sitting here for the rest of my time," he said.

The department spokesperson didn't offer specifics on how many projects have been denied over wetland concerns.

"These types of situations are rare but with increased development in the area, are turning up more often."