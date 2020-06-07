Text the government if you want shoreline cleaned up

A dozen students have been hired by the provincial government to help clean up the P.E.I. shoreline this summer.

The students, hired through the provincial Jobs for Youth Program, will work in three-person crews to remove lost fishing gear and other debris from the coastline.

Jamie Fox, minister of fisheries and communities, said the work is important for the protection of the environment, as well as for the fishing and aquaculture industries.

"People in groups that want their beach cleaned up, they can simply just text us the information (902-200-2106) give us the location, what the debris is, pictures if they can," he said.

"And then we'll have a supervisor come out, assess the beach and assign the crews to clean it up."

The program will roll out Monday, which is World Oceans Day.

Crews will be made aware of sensitive natural habitat areas and trained in how to protect these areas and vulnerable wildlife while carrying out their work, Fox said.

