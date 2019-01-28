Man tried to use taxi as getaway car, police say

A man is in custody after allegedly shoplifting from the Superstore on Granville Street in Summerside, P.E.I., and trying to use a taxi as a getaway car over the weekend.

Employees at the Superstore called police around 11 p.m. Saturday and reported that a man had stolen several items from the grocery store, police said in a written release Monday.

Police received another call around the same time from a taxi driver who told them he had just dropped off a man at the Superstore. A short time later the man left store carrying a basket of items and jumped back into the taxi, telling the driver to drive away from the scene.

Instead, the taxi driver got out, and the man ran away. Police later found him inside a nearby apartment building.

The man is facing several charges including one count of theft under $5,000, breach of probation and theft and failing to stop for police from previous incidents.

