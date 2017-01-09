New
Off-duty police officer makes shoplifting arrest
A Summerside, P.E.I., man is facing charges after he was arrested Saturday by an off-duty police officer.
Man left the store with basket of meat, say police
The officer was shopping at the Granville Street Superstore when he saw the man leaving the store with a basket of meat he hadn't paid for, Summerside Police said in a new release.
The officer followed the man out of the store, identified himself as a police officer and placed the man under arrest.
The 27-year-old is facing charges of theft and breach of probation.