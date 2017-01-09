Off-duty police officer makes shoplifting arrest

A Summerside, P.E.I., man is facing charges after he was arrested Saturday by an off-duty police officer.

The officer was shopping at the Granville Street Superstore when he saw the man leaving the store with a basket of meat he hadn't paid for, Summerside Police said in a new release.

The officer followed the man out of the store, identified himself as a police officer and placed the man under arrest.

The 27-year-old is facing charges of theft and breach of probation.

More P.E.I. news