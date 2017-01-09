Skip to Main Content
Off-duty police officer makes shoplifting arrest
A Summerside, P.E.I., man is facing charges after he was arrested Saturday by an off-duty police officer.

Man left the store with basket of meat, say police

The off-duty officer was out shopping when he made the arrest. (CBC)

The officer was shopping at the Granville Street Superstore when he saw the man leaving the store with a basket of meat he hadn't paid for, Summerside Police said in a new release. 

The officer followed the man out of the store, identified himself as a police officer and placed the man under arrest.

The 27-year-old is facing charges of theft and breach of probation.

