Outside the box: Alberta couple build shipping container home on P.E.I.

From Route 6 in Oyster Bridge, you'll notice four neatly stacked blue shipping containers that arrived from overseas.

But if you look closely, two brightly coloured Adirondack chairs sit on top.

It's just enough of an indication that these particular containers are not for storing cargo — they're for living in.

"We wanted something to stand out a little bit and shipping containers came to mind," said Wayne Hatton, who is building the home with his wife, Jackie.

And stand out it does. Passersby are constantly stopping to get a peek at the project, wave or simply give the Hattons a thumbs up.

"We've had a lot of interest — right from the getgo," said Wayne. "A lot of people driving by slowly and taking a look."

'The container people'

The retired Alberta couple first embarked on their creative housing mission two years ago with the idea to rent it out.

But after delays due to COVID-19, the containers only just made their way to the Island in early August.

The Hatton's say the project will cost roughly $350,000. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

"The posts had been in the ground for over a year ... and the word started to get out there, the rumours," said Wayne.

"We moved over to Bayside RV Campground and set up shop there for about 10 days ... they said 'Oh what brings you this area.'"

Wayne said he proceeded to explain to campground staff that they were building a house down the road.

"He said, 'Oh my goodness, you're the container people.'"

Now, not only do the Hattons have shirts labelling themselves as "the container people," Wayne said they also plan to live in those containers themselves, at least for the time being.

"It's a project my husband Wayne has wanted to do for a really long time and I was, I guess, a little bit reluctant on the whole thing," said Jackie.

"I was actually pleasantly surprised at the inside and I'm like really excited now about getting it up and running and living in it."

'We're excited'

The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home is about 1000 square-feet. When it comes to decorating, Jackie said she plans to "have fun with it" and incorporate bold colours while also keeping a European-style theme.

"I think you can [have fun] with a container build," she said.

With the limited space, however, the couple has been forced to think outside the box. There are no closets, and a sunroom will be added to the side of the house.

"That will be more of our sitting area, TV room, that kind of thing," said Jackie.

And while she had hoped to be moved in by October, with all the work still left to be done the Hattons have set a more realistic goal. Now the pair are aiming for next summer.

Until then, the so-called "container people" said they plan on continuing with their housing project before returning to Alberta in November.

"We're excited about it. It's been a long time kinda waiting for it to happen," said Jackie.

"We're going to enjoy it."