Roller coaster incident prompts safety changes at Shining Waters

Shining Waters Family Fun Park in Cavendish, P.E.I., has made some safety changes to one of its rides after an incident earlier this month, according to a release from the park.

On July 9, a guest was not fully seated while riding the Buccaneer Bay Bullet Roller Coaster and the safety system was engaged to stop the ride.

As a result of the ride stopping, the guest fell back on the stopped coaster train, the release said. The guest was removed by a bystander and the ride was retracted to the loading zone where other riders were removed.

There were no injuries, the release said.

Provincial ride inspector reviewed incident

"We are sorry for the concern and stress that this incident caused to the individuals involved," wrote Matthew Jelley, president of Shining Waters, in the release.

After reviewing the incident, Shining Waters made two changes to the ride for safety reasons:

Guests between 42" and 48" in height must now be accompanied by a rider over 48" tall.

The ride only operates one lap of the track per cycle instead of the previous two laps with a break in between.

​The release said the provincial ride inspector attended the park on July 10 to conduct a review.

All ride systems were thoroughly reviewed and inspected, the release said, prior to the ride reopening.

