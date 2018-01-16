No shingles vaccine details weeks before announced rollout

Four weeks ago the P.E.I. government announced it would start delivering free shingles vaccines to Island seniors in January, but no details have yet been released.

Russ Noiles, president of the P.E.I. Senior Citizens Federation, said his members are keen to hear how the Shingrix program will work.

"People are anxious," said Noiles.

"They're expecting it in the first part of January, and I would not like to see them disappointed."

Shingles is a viral infection that can trigger a painful rash.

The vaccine has been a regular topic of conversation at seniors' clubs over the last five years, said Noiles. A Shingrix vaccine dose costs about $180, and two shots are required. That cost is out of reach for many seniors, he said.

'Nobody seems to know'

Liberal health critic Robert Henderson has been making inquiries about the plan for the vaccine, but has not had any success.

"Here we are two weeks before the rollout and nobody seems to know any information," said Henderson.

The vaccine rollout should have already started, says MLA Robert Henderson. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"Government promised this. It was an election promise and it was supposed to be rolled out long before this."

Pharmacists in his district have told him they haven't been given any information on when the vaccines will be arriving, or even if pharmacists will be helping to administer them. He said the P.E.I. Pharmacists Association also told him they had no information.

CBC News made inquiries to the Department of Health and the Chief Public Health Office about the vaccine plan, but did not hear back.