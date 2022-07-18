P.E.I.'s 1st net-zero school 'setting the new standard'
Sherwood Elementary expected to open in 2024
Construction is officially underway at the new Sherwood Elementary School — P.E.I.'s first fully electric, net-zero-ready school.
After a number of delays, groundbreaking took place Monday morning. The aging school had been set for replacement since 2017.
Principal Parker Grimmer said the project is exciting for the school and community.
"Net zero, something that is actually an educational tool itself, will help the people that are going to it and the community members and the taxpayers see something that's actually contributing to a healthier environment."
The school is scheduled to open in summer of 2024, on the same site as the existing school.
The school will accommodate 650 students, and include modern features such as solar panels, more diverse learning spaces and new technology. It'll be heated by a geothermal system, which is already being built.
"It's certainly setting the new standard for our new schools as we move forward," said P.E.I. Education Minister Natalie Jameson.
With files from Kate McKenna
