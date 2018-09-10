Charlottetown scrap metal fire will take hours to extinguish

An excavator is pulling apart a pile of scrap metal while firefighters douse the fire. (John Robertson/CBC)

Charlottetown firefighters are on the scene of a fire just off the Sherwood Road.

The fire is near the corner of Mount Edward Road, across from the P.E.I. Humane Society. Firefighters got the call just before 8 a.m.

It started in a large pile of scrap metal, and putting the fire out is a laborious process requiring both fire trucks and an excavator.

Charlottetown fire Chief Randy MacDonald says putting out the fire will be a laborious process. (John Robertson/CBC)

"It's condensed scrap metal. It's baled and it's stacked, so we have to pull that pile apart and apply water as we're going through the whole process," said Charlottetown fire Chief Randy MacDonald.

MacDonald said the fire is under control, but it will be hours before it is out.

About 30 firefighters were on the scene at 9 a.m. (John Robertson/CBC)

There is no impact on traffic along the Sherwood Road.

With files from John Robertson