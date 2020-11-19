Bingone! Pandemic officials withdraw bingo approval for Lions Club

After six months of no bingo because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and two months of bingo approved by the P.E.I. Chief Public Health Office, the game is off once more at the Parkdale Sherwood Lions Club.

Allan Hughes, chair of the Charlottetown club's bingo committee, told CBC Island Morning host Mitch Cormier they got word of the revoked approval last week.

"We felt that we had a pretty good setup," said Hughes.

"We had an operational plan approved back in early September."

The plan included barriers at every table, hand-constructed by Lions Club members to save money. The barriers were meant to make up for the inability to seat two people to a table and still maintain a two-metre distance between patrons.

Lions Club members built partitions as part of the operational plan. (Parkdale Sherwood Lions Club/Facebook)

The club looked at two-metre distancing, said Hughes, and found they could fit only 60 people in the hall under those restrictions.

"It's not viable. We would be losing money every night with 60 patrons in the facility," he said.

Capacity allowed by the plan approved in September was 100 players.

Online option not ideal

Hughes said the Chief Public Health Office told him there had been an oversight in the approval, and the operational plan has to include two-metre distancing even with the barriers in place. So it's back to square one.

The club has discussed online alternatives, but hasn't really looked into the logistics.

"We're not sure how well that would be received," said Hughes. "A big part of the bingo from our perspective, for the patrons, is the getting-together part."

Bingo is also an important fundraiser, he said, so not having it affects the amount of community work the Lions Club can do.

Hughes hopes to get someone from the Chief Public Health Office into the hall to come up with a new plan that will boost the numbers and still be safe for patrons and staff.

