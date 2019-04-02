Council rejects Sherwood housing development
Charlottetown city council said no Monday night to a proposal for a residential development on Brackley Point Road.
Development included an apartment building and townhouses
The development would have included a 30-unit, three-storey apartment building and 17 townhouses.
Neighbours packed a public meeting held last month to speak out against the proposal. They also presented a petition with more than 300 signatures.
The neighbours felt the plan didn't fit the neighbourhood and worried about traffic close to Stonepark School.
Council voted unanimously to reject the proposal.
