Council rejects Sherwood housing development

Charlottetown city council said no Monday night to a proposal for a residential development on Brackley Point Road.

The development would have included a 30-unit, three-storey apartment building and 17 townhouses.

Neighbours packed a public meeting held last month to speak out against the proposal. They also presented a petition with more than 300 signatures.

The neighbours felt the plan didn't fit the neighbourhood and worried about traffic close to Stonepark School.

Council voted unanimously to reject the proposal.

