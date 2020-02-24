100s of new homes planned for Charlottetown's Sherwood neighborhood

A major housing development is being proposed for a parcel of land behind the Charlottetown Mall.

Developer Tim Banks told CBC News his Pan American Properties plans to build 300 units over the next decade on about six hectares off of Towers Road.

"We're talking about 300 units over the next 10 years, somewhere in that order," said Banks.

"We're here for the long term and we're here to cooperate with the city and make sure that what we're putting forward is good for the entire neighbourhood."

If the city approves the plan, work on the first 80 units at what Banks is calling Sherwood Crossing could begin this year. Those would be duplexes on the Mount Edward Road side of the property. That would be followed by apartments, including underground parking and affordable housing, on the mall side of the property.

Banks said he is not in a hurry to build. He wants to make sure the neighbours are on board.

"It certainly won't happen all at once," he said.

"The market is catching up now to the rental demand in the Charlottetown marketplace. So we're looking at this as a long term venture."

Connecting neighbourhoods

Banks is also proposing that a new public road be included in the project. It would connect Spencer Drive, which runs between Canadian Tire and the Cineplex, with Towers Road.

"It will mean that people from the Sherwood community will be able to get over to the retail side of Charlottetown a lot quicker and not have to go back down to University Avenue or get congested in a mall parking lot," he said.

Developer Tim Banks says he would like to start construction this year, but he is not in a hurry. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Land for that road, running along Confederation Trail, would be provided as part of the development project.

Banks, who also has connections to the operations of the Charlottetown Mall, said there has been a significant increase in through traffic in front of the Cineplex in the last five years, and it would be better if there was a public route available.

