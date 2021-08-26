Charlottetown gives OK for Sherwood Crossing foundation work to proceed

Charlottetown city council has agreed that building permits can be issued to let work proceed on the Sherwood Crossing development — but only part of it.

The permits will let crews move ahead on foundations for three townhouse buildings that are kicking off a major $95-million housing project near the Charlottetown Mall.

Earlier this week, developer Tim Banks of Pan American Properties criticized the city for issuing stop-work orders at the Towers Road site the week of Aug. 16.

He said there was no legal basis for the orders, since he had an agreement in principle with the city to approve the project.

However, since that agreement was reached, the company had decided to add basements to the townhouse buildings, as well as upgrade the exteriors to add brick.

A special council meeting was held at midday Thursday, with the Sherwood Crossing issue one of three items on the agenda.

By that point, a new application from the Banks team was seeking approval for only the foundations and footings of the buildings, said planning and heritage committee chair Terry MacLeod.

Terry MacLeod, chair of Charlottetown's planning and heritage committee, says there might have to be another public meeting about Sherwood Crossing depending on the final architectural plans the developer submits. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

MacLeod said the foundation work got the go-ahead, but not the footings.

"As a part of this approval, council indicated that no further development is permitted to occur on this property beyond the foundations until the architectural plans have been resubmitted and approved by council," the councillor said in a news release.

MacLeod's statement also said: "Depending upon on the degree of consistency of the final architectural plans, the plans may also be subject to a public meeting to ensure that the public has the opportunity to provide feedback and comments."