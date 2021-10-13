Developer frustrated as housing project goes to another public meeting

Charlottetown developer Tim Banks doesn't understand why council is sending a housing project near Charlottetown Mall to another public meeting following some design changes to the buildings.

The Sherwood Crossing development along Towers Road, which includes townhouses, apartments and a commercial health care facility, is being put forward by APM and Pan American Properties, along with Killam Investments PEI Inc. It involves 300 units with an estimated value of close to $100 million.

The development was discussed at a public meeting in August of 2020. On Tuesday night, Charlottetown council voted to hold another meeting in November over design changes.

Planning staff had not recommended a public meeting, but council voted that it was necessary.

Banks, who is president of Pan American Properties, said it should have gone ahead without a public meeting.

"They talk about affordable housing and about the requirements of housing for the city yet they want to, you know, have developers go through hoops to move a project forward," he said.

The new design would include more siding and brick. (Pan American Properties)

Banks said the only change is less metal and more brick and vinyl siding on the exterior of the buildings, which he described as improvements to the original design.

"We're trying to do a better quality project on what we originally planned to do," he said.

'It's going to be a win'

Coun. Terry MacLeod, chair of planning, said because the area is part of a Comprehensive Development Area Zone, any site plan changes need to be resubmitted.

"Councillors have every right to question the process," said MacLeod.

"At the end of the day it's going to be a win because you know the public are going to get to see it before it goes ahead."

The city issued a stop-work order in connection with the design changes in August.

The meeting will only consider the design change, MacLeod said. At the original public meeting many local residents expressed concerns about traffic.

The meeting will happen sometime in November. Residents are advised to check the city's website for more information.