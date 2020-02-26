41-unit apartment building doesn't sit well with Sherwood residents

Residents of Charlottetown's Sherwood neighbourhood blasted a proposal to build a four-storey apartment building at a public meeting Tuesday.

The project, by APM Commercial, would see a 41-unit building erected in an area that contains mainly single-family homes.

All of the people who spoke — about 10 — told city council they don't want it.

"It seems like they're pushing the envelope as big as they can," said Hara Kempton, who spoke on behalf of her elderly in-laws who live in the neighbourhood.

Others cited concerns about traffic, the possible devaluation of their homes, and a sudden change in their neighbourhood.

"Will the land be elevated, causing runoff onto my property?" said Lillian Meade, who lives nearby.

'It seems like they're pushing the envelope,' said Hara Kempton. All members of the public who spoke at Tuesday's public meeting voiced concern. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"Will the building have windows overlooking my property? If so it would make me feel like a fish in a bowl with no privacy."

The developer sees its project as one step toward easing the housing shortage that now grips the city.

"Building one or two homes here and there isn't going to fix the problem," said Cain Arsenault, a designer with APM Commercial.

"Change is scary but densification is quite beneficial to a city."

APM Commercial has applied to the city for re-zoning to allow demolition of a house at 9 Pine Drive in Sherwood, just off Mount Edward Road. The developer would also demolish a house next door which currently contains five rental units.

'Building one or two homes here and there isn't going to fix the problem,' said Cain Arsenault, a designer with APM Commercial. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

On the consolidated lot, the developer would locate its new apartment building back from the street, and donate a portion at the front for use as a green space it is calling a public plaza, said Arsenault. The building would have underground parking in addition to outdoor parking spaces.

"In-fill projects like this reduce urban sprawl," said Arsenault.

Concerns of residents are echoed by staff in the city's planning department. Staff have recommended the project not proceed, calling it "significantly out of context for this community" in a report to council.

A previous re-zoning application for the property was turned down by the city's planning department in 2016. That decision was upheld by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

With our current housing situation, it would be short sighted not to at least take this to the public - Greg Rivard, Charlottetown planning committee chair

Despite the misgivings of staff planners, city councillors decided to proceed with Tuesday's public meeting.

"Times change, demographics change," said Coun. Greg Rivard, chair of the planning committee.

"With our current housing situation, I think it would be short sighted not to at least take this to the public and listen to what they had to say."

APM Commercial filed the rezoning application on behalf of Pine Cone Development Inc., which owns the properties. Pine Cone Development's shareholders are Bevan Enterprises and Sunshine Property Rentals Inc., according to the province's corporate registry. Roger Bevan and Wayne Bevan are listed as directors.

Ward 6 Coun. Bob Doiron, who represents the community of Sherwood, has declared a conflict of interest. He did not attend Tuesday's meeting.

The city's planning committee will discuss the proposal Monday, with a resolution to be presented to city council a week later.

