Sheriffs help RCMP nab driver after school bus passed
RCMP on P.E.I. are thanking two deputy sheriffs from Kings/Queens County Sheriff Services for their help in the arrest of a driver suspected of passing a school bus with its red lights flashing.
$1,000 ticket issued
RCMP on P.E.I. are thanking two deputy sheriffs from Kings/Queens County Sheriff Services for their help in the arrest of a driver suspected of passing a school bus with its red lights flashing.
In a news release, RCMP said at 8:20 a.m. Thursday the two sheriffs were on their way to provincial court in Georgetown, driving along Route 3 in Summerville, when they saw an SUV pass a school bus. The bus had its stop sign up with red lights flashing, and children were getting on it.
The sheriffs made a note of the licence plate and passed that, along with a description of the vehicle, to RCMP.
RCMP caught up with the suspected driver en route to Charlottetown. Police wrote up a $1,000 ticket, which also came with 12 driver's licence demerit points.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.