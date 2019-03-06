Sheriffs help RCMP nab driver after school bus passed

RCMP on P.E.I. are thanking two deputy sheriffs from Kings/Queens County Sheriff Services for their help in the arrest of a driver suspected of passing a school bus with its red lights flashing.

In a news release, RCMP said at 8:20 a.m. Thursday the two sheriffs were on their way to provincial court in Georgetown, driving along Route 3 in Summerville, when they saw an SUV pass a school bus. The bus had its stop sign up with red lights flashing, and children were getting on it.

The sheriffs made a note of the licence plate and passed that, along with a description of the vehicle, to RCMP.

RCMP caught up with the suspected driver en route to Charlottetown. Police wrote up a $1,000 ticket, which also came with 12 driver's licence demerit points.

