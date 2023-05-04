Little room at the shelters as winter looms on P.E.I.

Shelters that serve a variety of people in vulnerable situations on P.E.I. are close to or above capacity heading into winter.

The P.E.I. Native Council runs a men's shelter on Winter Street in Summerside. It has been pretty much at capacity since it opened in the spring, said Chris Clay, the council's housing co-ordinator.

"They occasionally have an empty bed, but more often than not, they are full by the time the sun goes down."

According to the province's website, the Winter Street shelter was at 96 per cent capacity for the month of October. No numbers have been published for November yet.

The shelter started with six beds and is adding four. Three of those beds are up and running, with the final bed likely to be available by next week, giving the shelter 10 spaces.

"I think it's a great start because it's four more people out of the cold," Clay said. "I don't necessarily think it will be enough."

The provincial government is also planning to add a 10-bed emergency shelter in Summerside this winter. The province has issued a call for expressions of interest from groups that could develop and operate a low-barrier emergency shelter, with the application process closing on Dec. 13.

"I'm quite concerned for the homeless population this year. Last year, I think, with the opening of Park Street, we caught it — but the numbers have gone up so drastically this year that I think all the shelters in the province will be at capacity before too long," Clay said.

He hopes a shelter in Summerside will eventually take some pressure off the Park Street Emergency Shelter in Charlottetown. Sometimes people needing shelter in other parts of the province are taken to the Charlottetown location.

"We continue to monitor occupancy and work with our partners to utilize all available capacity. Anyone in need of emergency shelter should call the shelter support line," officials with the province's Department of Housing, Land and Communities said in an email to CBC News.

"We hope to be able to announce additional shelter capacity and supportive housing options in the coming weeks and months."

More than just a bed needed

Volunteers trying to help those facing homelessness in Summerside are grateful to see the Winter Street facility add beds and the prospect of a shelter in the area. But they worry it won't be enough without support.

"It's not only the fact that people are struggling to secure shelter. I'm starting to see more and more every day as I am finding housing and shelter for some of our clients… it's the lack of wrap-around services as well, " said Elysha Whitlock, who runs the volunteer organization The Village, which aims to help people find housing and provides tents and hot meals to those sleeping rough.

"It's not as simple as just finding them shelter. Every single person who experiences homelessness, every single person who is dealing with mental health and addictions issues deserves to have the right and access to wrap-around services," Whitlock said.

Those services should include access to employment, education and meals, said Whitlock.

"One of our clients, we secured him housing, but he is still day-to-day dealing with food insecurity. He might have a roof over his head, he now has a bed to sleep in, [but] I am still delivering him food items so he is not dealing with food insecurity."

While Whitlock is happy to hear the province is bringing an emergency shelter to Summerside, she said she is disappointed it wasn't up and running for the first snowfall of the season.

Shelters in Charlottetown are also facing capacity issues. In October, Bedford MacDonald house was at 92 per cent capacity, but Martin Dutton, executive director for homeless services for the Salvation Army, is optimistic some clients will find other options.

"Going by last year, we didn't actually exceed capacity, but that means a lot of folks are out there couch surfing or, hopefully, with friends and family that have actually welcomed them back over the winter," he said.

Dutton said the Island's shelter system might be slightly under capacity — if only because the needs are so diverse and some people aren't comfortable using the service.

"There are beds but not one size fits all," he said.

Shelters geared toward those who identify as women are also facing capacity issues. In October, Charlottetown's women's shelter, Blooming House, was at 97 per cent capacity. Summerside's shelter for women and children, Lifehouse, was over capacity by 14 per cent in October, according to the province's website.