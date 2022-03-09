Housing minister hopeful no-barrier shelter could be in place by next winter

P.E.I. Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers says his department is working on creating a shelter that would be open to everyone, including those who are not permitted in other shelters.

As the province continues to grapple with a housing crisis, the minister said government needs to do more to support those who may not be welcome within the current shelters, because of drug and alcohol use or past incidents in facilities.

He said his department is exploring creating a shelter that would allow those "very difficult cases" and money has already been allocated to the project.

"This is where it gets extremely tough, right? When you reach the end of that line and all of the supports that we've offered, that there are barriers that we can't overcome, and that's where we need to improve and we're working to improve," Trivers said.

"It just doesn't matter what state you're in. We are going to be able to house you in a safe and secure way."

The minister said the province would like to partner with a non-governmental organization to operate the proposed shelter, but it has already approached one who declined because it said it would be too challenging, so other options are being considered.

Trivers wants to see the proposed shelter in place as soon as possible and is hopeful it could be ready for next winter.

He said the province will look at hiring an external consultant to provide them with recommendations.

Opposition parties skeptical on track record

Trivers said his government has already taken steps to improve the housing and homelessness situation on the Island since being elected, like providing couples who want to stay together with temporary shelter at a hotel instead of going to a gendered shelter.

But Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly said he doesn't see that.

They can't move up. They're moving backwards. — Gord McNeilly

He said he's still waiting on the government to implement recommendations from a 2019 report that includes offering 24-hour shelter service.

"It was very concerning," McNeilly said, adding that he also wants to see the province take on the case management process, instead of outsourcing the work to third-party groups and NGOs.

"They're unbelievable and keeping the system afloat, but there's no central point to understand what's happening with the clients and to make sure they're moving, whether it's homelessness to transitional housing to supportive housing, right through the ranks.

"That's the way we need to provide supports."

Trivers uses the Community Outreach Centre as an example of how the government is making progress. Although it's not a shelter — and has not been without its challenges — it does provide a daytime space for clients to use while the shelters are closed for the day.

Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly says he does not believe government has made any progress on 2019 recommendations to improve shelter services. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The centre opened two years ago and is in its fourth location. It's also operated by a third party, the Salvation Army, who want to pass it off to another operator.

McNeilly maintains he would like to see the government to take it over , and that government needs to add more transitional housing beds, which are meant to bridge the gap from homelessness to more stable housing.

"Transitional housing is a mess under this government," he said.

"There's no oversight there. People fall back down into the cracks, if you will, and that's what we're seeing here. So, people need a place to go. They can't move up. They're moving backwards."

McNeilly and Green MLA Karla Bernard both raised shelter issues during question period on Wednesday following another series of articles published by local newspaper chain Island Press on mental health and addictions, the result of a year-long investigation.

"In their mind, they have an emergency shelter line and I haven't seen much more than that," said Bernard.

"The very fact that PEERs Alliance and [The Native Council of P.E.I.] are handing out tarps and blankets, and the government knows, it's shocking."

Bernard said after hearing accounts of people being turned away at shelters and being forced to sleep in temporary encampments, she sees handing out blankets and tarps as a harm reduction strategy.

"All I hear from the minister upstairs, still three years after this is, 'We're going to talk to these people. We're going to do that.' The time for we're going to is over, and it's embarrassing and shameful that our government is still there," she told reporters after question period.

"There's no need to reinvent the wheel. We've got jurisdictions around the world who have figured this out."

While the outreach centre serves dozens of clients a day, the Salvation Army has said it wants to give up the management of the centre to focus on other services. (CBC)

Bernard said it's also important for government to meet people where they are and not have those experiencing homelessness travel to access shelters. She's also calling for having more spaces for families and a better understanding those with addictions and mental health issues.

"One of the things that we do know about addictions is that when people are active in their addiction, they don't always want help, they don't always want support. They're going to say, 'No, I don't want a bed tonight,' because that's just where they are," she said.

"And so we need to meet them where they are."

The minister said he agrees, and is committed to transparency throughout the process.

On Wednesday in the legislature, Trivers tabled the data for shelter beds from September to February. It showed that Bedford MacDonald House in Charlottetown operated at 109 per cent capacity last month.

Green MLA Karla Bernard says government needs to do a better job at meeting Islanders requiring shelter services where they are. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"We want to to manage each of these cases on a case-by-case basis, and the front-line workers really want to help them and offer them supports that are going to allow them to be successfully sheltered and also get the help they need to continue to improve their life," he said.

"We definitely have a responsibility to them, to their loved ones as well, their friends and their families who care deeply about them ... we owe it to them to do our very best and improve and find a no-barrier solution."