P.E.I. Rotary clubs raising money for ShelterBoxes for the Bahamas

Rotary clubs on P.E.I. are partnering with ShelterBox Canada to provide temporary shelters and other emergency supplies to the Bahamas.

Most buildings in the community of Marsh Harbour in the Abaco Islands were destroyed by Hurricane Dorian earlier this week.

"You and I have a home where we can go to at night and at least have a little bit of comfort. If there was no power, and no heat, and no food, at least we'd have a place to stay," said Derek Nicholson, a volunteer with ShelterBox on P.E.I.

"You can imagine being in some of these countries where they have no home, no food, no water, no power. ShelterBox actually provides a family a home so they can start to rebuild their lives."

The materials all fit into one box. (ShelterBox)

The kits, which fit into one large plastic storage container, come with a tent, blankets, a mosquito net and useful tools including hammers, saws, nails, wire and a cooking stove with pots and pans, cups, mugs plates and utensils.

P.E.I. Rotary clubs have been raising money to provide assistance. Rotary International will soon be on the ground figuring out where the greatest need is in the Bahamas.

