Missing oysters causing concern for P.E.I. Aquaculture Alliance

The P.E.I. Aquaculture Alliance is warning the public about missing oysters that could lead to illness. After Dorian hit P.E.I., the alliance was checking in with its members about damage, and heard about the missing shellfish.

A fisherman reported he was cleaning up on the North Shore on Sunday and piled up some oyster bags on the shore, to deal with at a later time, said Peter Warris, director of projects and the industry liaison. When he came back Monday the bags were gone.

Warris said there was no way to tell if the oysters were contaminated, but he said it is never a good idea to buy shellfish from an unlicensed processor or vendor.

He said he didn't know the exact amount of loss to the fishermen, but said there were multiple bags.

Possible health concern

On Monday, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans closed a large number of shellfish fisheries in the Maritimes.

On P.E.I., that meant all waters within three kilometres of the coast are closed including all of Prince County and a portion of Queens County from the Prince County border at Wrights Point near Victoria to Duchess Point in Charlottetown.

The closures were put in place for the safety of fisherman and to protect people from buying and eating contaminated shellfish.

All their gear and cages and bags washed about and washed up onshore and tangled up. — Peter Warris

"All the shellfish that our members produce go through very stringent and careful process to make sure that you know everything's good quality when it reaches the consumers."

Help finding gear

Warris said the loss of gear is also top of mind for the industry.

"Some of them have seen significant damage, all their gear and cages and bags washed about and washed up onshore and tangled up," he said.

Warris is encouraging anyone who sees gear to report it to the alliance by phone or on its Facebook page, so the fishermen can go and collect it.

