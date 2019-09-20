Skip to Main Content
Shellfish season delayed to May 18, says provincial minister
PEI

Shellfish season on P.E.I. will open May 18, 17 days later than usual, says P.E.I. Fisheries Minister Jamie Fox.

Lobster season delay previously announced

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Fox said he had been informed of the new date by the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans. The P.E.I. Shellfish Association had previously requested a two-week delay.

CBC has requested confirmation from DFO, but has not yet received a response.

With dining rooms across North America closed, the pandemic has created uncertain markets for luxury seafood products.

Earlier this week, DFO announced that the lobster season would be delayed in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence. It will start May 15.

