Shellfish season delayed to May 18, says provincial minister

Shellfish season on P.E.I. will open May 18, 17 days later than usual, says P.E.I. Fisheries Minister Jamie Fox.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Fox said he had been informed of the new date by the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans. The P.E.I. Shellfish Association had previously requested a two-week delay.

I have just been advised by the Office of the Federal Minister responsible for DFO, that the 2020 oyster fishery will be delayed until the 18th of May 2020 as requested by the PEI Shellfish Association. <a href="https://t.co/lVXuMU4sxs">pic.twitter.com/lVXuMU4sxs</a> —@JamieDFox

CBC has requested confirmation from DFO, but has not yet received a response.

With dining rooms across North America closed, the pandemic has created uncertain markets for luxury seafood products.

Earlier this week, DFO announced that the lobster season would be delayed in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence. It will start May 15.

