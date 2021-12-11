Atlantic Aqua Farms fire ruled accidental
A fire that destroyed the building of a shellfish business in Prince Edward Island has been ruled accidental. The fire at Atlantic Aqua Farms in Orwell Cove last Saturday burned for several hours. There were no injuries.
Fire Marshals Office says cause of fire is electrical
A statement sent to CBC News from the Department of Justice and Public Safety said the province's Fire Marshals Office "has ruled this to be accidental and the cause to be electrical in nature."
The statement did not provide further details.
