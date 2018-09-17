Skip to Main Content
Attendance up at P.E.I. Shellfish Festival, say organizers
New

Attendance up at P.E.I. Shellfish Festival, say organizers

Organizers are celebrating increased attendance at the P.E.I. Shellfish Festival this year.

4 days of seafood, music, and culinary competitions

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Bowls lined up for the chowder competition. (P.E.I. International Shellfish Festival/Twitter)

Organizers are celebrating increased attendance at the P.E.I. Shellfish Festival this year.

The festival featured four days of seafood, music and culinary competitions on the Charlottetown waterfront over the weekend.

The event culminated with the Garland Canada International Chef Challenge. Montreal chef Darren Rogers of Park Restaurant took home the $10,000 prize.

Emery Wood celebrates first place in the junior chef challenge. (P.E.I. International Shellfish Festival/Twitter)

Twelve chefs, including P.E.I.'s Jesse MacDonald of Rodd Crowbush Golf and Beach Resort, competed in the event.

Other weekend winners included Matt Kelly of the Olde Dublin Pub for best Caesar, Seth Shaw of Brickhouse for best chowder, and Melissa Somers in the oyster shucking competition.

Emery Wood won the festival first junior chef challenge.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us