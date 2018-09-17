New
Attendance up at P.E.I. Shellfish Festival, say organizers
Organizers are celebrating increased attendance at the P.E.I. Shellfish Festival this year.
4 days of seafood, music, and culinary competitions
Organizers are celebrating increased attendance at the P.E.I. Shellfish Festival this year.
The festival featured four days of seafood, music and culinary competitions on the Charlottetown waterfront over the weekend.
The event culminated with the Garland Canada International Chef Challenge. Montreal chef Darren Rogers of Park Restaurant took home the $10,000 prize.
Twelve chefs, including P.E.I.'s Jesse MacDonald of Rodd Crowbush Golf and Beach Resort, competed in the event.
Other weekend winners included Matt Kelly of the Olde Dublin Pub for best Caesar, Seth Shaw of Brickhouse for best chowder, and Melissa Somers in the oyster shucking competition.
Emery Wood won the festival first junior chef challenge.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.