Attendance up at P.E.I. Shellfish Festival, say organizers

Bowls lined up for the chowder competition. (P.E.I. International Shellfish Festival/Twitter)

Organizers are celebrating increased attendance at the P.E.I. Shellfish Festival this year.

The festival featured four days of seafood, music and culinary competitions on the Charlottetown waterfront over the weekend.

The event culminated with the Garland Canada International Chef Challenge. Montreal chef Darren Rogers of Park Restaurant took home the $10,000 prize.

Emery Wood celebrates first place in the junior chef challenge. (P.E.I. International Shellfish Festival/Twitter)

Twelve chefs, including P.E.I.'s Jesse MacDonald of Rodd Crowbush Golf and Beach Resort, competed in the event.

Other weekend winners included Matt Kelly of the Olde Dublin Pub for best Caesar, Seth Shaw of Brickhouse for best chowder, and Melissa Somers in the oyster shucking competition.

Emery Wood won the festival first junior chef challenge.

