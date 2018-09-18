P.E.I. Shellfish Association worried about possible changes to Mill River oyster fishing

The president of the P.E.I. Shellfish Association is concerned about the possible lease and public fishery changes in the Mill River watershed.

Kenneth Arsenault says the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) is considering switching where commercial fishermen fish wild oysters, and where cultivated oysters are currently grown in cages.

"The process is going way too fast. I think it has to be slowed down, and look at every avenue of how it's going to affect not only the wild fishery, but the public, the public boating, the recreation boating, and what have you," Arsenault said.

He's worried commercial fishermen will have a smaller area to fish, including where wild oyster beds have been enhanced. And that the area for growing oysters will almost double — from 18 to 34 hectares.

In an email, DFO didn't confirm there would be any growth in growing oysters in Mill River, but did say any new lease applications will be reviewed with recreational boating and commercial oyster fishing taken into consideration.

No date set for changes

DFO began a review of P.E.I.'s aquaculture lease zones earlier this year, starting with Mill River.

Arsenault thinks the changes at Mill River could be made as early as next year. In the email, DFO says no date has been set yet.

DFO is proposing to move the cages for cultivated oysters to deeper water, where there is no commercial oyster fishing, and no enhancement has been done.

It says the goal is for more efficient use of waterways.

