P.E.I. dancer brings home multiple awards from busy week of competitions

Shelby Lynne Dalziel had a successful trip to the ScotDance Canada championship in Calgary earlier this month, but it turned out to be a warm-up for even greater success at an international competition in Montreal.

The 19-year-old Prince Edward Islander has been Highland dancing and step dancing for 12 years, and was in Calgary June 30-July 5 to strut her stuff on a national stage. She placed 2nd, 8th and 6th in her competitions.

She wasn't, however, ready to go home yet. She had signed up with a group of fellow Islanders for the Dance World Cup, which featured dancers from a wide variety of disciplines from all over the world.

"We thought wouldn't it be cool to go there and show what P.E.I. has for step dancing," said Dalziel.

That competition was already underway. She flew directly from Calgary to Montreal on July 5, and was back on the stage July 6.

Multiple medals

There were three group dances, earning the Islanders two silver and a bronze. Two duets with her sister both won gold. A solo dance also won gold, and an invitation to perform at the closing gala. The week of competitions was beginning to wear on her, but she didn't hesitate.

"I was just overtired and exhausted but I was still having a lot of fun," said Dalziel.

"I was just really pumped up and excited for this gala that I was going to perform in."

Shelby Lynne Dalziel and her sister won two gold medals at the Dance World Cup. (Submitted by Shelby Lynne Dalziel)

She also performed with her group in the gala, but the biggest surprise of her week came after her solo dance.

"When I finished the whole audience went crazy and then I turned around and one of the judges had this big, huge crystal trophy," she said.

"I was awarded the top solo ages 13 and up out of the whole competition."

Shelby Lynne Dalziel also danced in the Dance World Cup gala with her group. (Submitted by Shelby Lynne Dalziel)

Dalziel is home for a breather, but she has two more competitions this summer. After that she will start pharmacy school, which she knows will cut into her dance time.

"It's going to be busy and I do realize that I'm going to have a little less time for dance, but with that being said when you love something you always make time for it," she said.

Even with her busier schedule, Dalziel has set her sights on the Worlds competition in Scotland.

