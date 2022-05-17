Shelagh Rogers awarded Symons Medal
The CBC broadcast journalist is also known for her advocacy work
Veteran CBC broadcaster Shelagh Rogers has been awarded the annual Symons Medal, which recognizes an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to Canadian life.
The Symons Medal is named after Prof. Thomas H.B. Symons, the founding president of Trent University and a long-time board member and supporter of Confederation Centre of the Arts. First awarded in 2004, recipients have included David Suzuki, Prince Charles, Murray Sinclair, and Mary Simon.
A hallmark of the award is a lecture presented at Confederation Centre in Charlottetown. Rogers will present her lecture Oct. 13.
In addition to her long career at CBC, Rogers has been recognized for her advocacy work for adult literacy, her promotion of truth and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, and for fighting against the stigma of mental illness by sharing the story of her own depression.
"She is one of the nation's most beloved storytellers, and her advocacy work has had a monumental impact on our country," said Robert Sear, co-chair of the Symons Medal committee, in a news release.
The medal presentation and lecture are meant to offer a national platform for an eminent Canadian to discuss the nation's current state, shared histories, and prospects.
Tickets for the lecture are free, but interested people are asked to book in advance. The lecture will also be live streamed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?