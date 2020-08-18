Sheen's for Shoes closing down after nearly a century

A fixture in the Summerside business community will soon be closing its doors.

Sheen's for Shoes has been operating in the area for nearly a century.

Carol Peters has owned the shop for the last two decades, selling women's shoes and accessories.

"I've been thinking about it for a little while now and I decided that it was time to retire," Peters said, adding a milestone birthday is coming up this year.

"I always said when I turn 60 that that was my time to go."

Sheen's for Shoes owner Carol Peters worked at the store for 11 years before buying it. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Peters gave it a lot of thought and said it was hard to decide to close the store.

"I mean Sheen's for Shoes has been in the community for 83 years and it definitely was bittersweet," she said.

"I've loved it. It has been a wonderful business."

Peters said COVID-19 wasn't a big factor in her decision to retire — but it did push her there earlier than expected.

"I had already decided to close in the spring, then I was like 'why hang around for the fall with everything so unpredictable,'" she said.

Tables in the hallway outside the store are set up for customers to browse as they wait to enter Sheen's for Shoes. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Peters said the pandemic was tough on the store, having to shut down for a few months starting back in March. She said she thought about selling the store, but she figured it would be too hard to do in the middle of a pandemic.

While she has been running the store the last number of years, she also worked for former owner Don Sheen for 11 years, she said.

"I've been here for 33 years actually this month. So, I'm a fixture here," Peters said.

Former owner Sheen said he understands Peters wanting to close the store and retire. He said he left the shop for the same reason when he sold it to her 22 years ago and he wishes her the best in retirement.

Community support

Support from customers has been "amazing," Peters said. A line up stretched out the door on Monday.

"The community really does support local business and so it has been overwhelming," she said.

Peters said she has formed friendships with many customers.

"That is why it's even more tough, it's like saying goodbye to your friends," Peters said. "And they're all devastated, you know, that just the fact that so long Sheen's has been here and now all the sudden it is not going to be here."

Where are we going to get our shoes? It's just getting too impossible. — Marion Clow, customer

Marion Clow is one of the many customers Peters created a friendship with. She also works in downtown Summerside at City Tailor Shop and would stop by often.

"I feel sad that it is closing down, I feel sad for the company, the workers," she said.

Clow said Peters was a wonderful owner and she is upset to see Sheen's go.

"It's just another part that is not here for the residents of Summerside."

Marion Clow says she is going to miss going down to Sheen's for Shoes during work breaks. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Clow said she was in a long line up on Monday waiting to enter the store and the chatter was about how the city is losing businesses.

"Where are we going to get our shoes? It's just getting too impossible," Clow said.

While she has a vehicle and can get around, she said many people in Summerside don't have that option and rely on the downtown area to do their shopping.

"It's funny sometimes when I am working at the sewing shop I sometimes say 'OK I am going for a break,' and I come over here to see the colours — to see what's out," she said. "It's relaxing and I am going to miss seeing the girls."

Those hoping to shop at Sheen's for Shoes can expect a wait. Peters said due to COVID-19 she is only letting in about seven customers at a time.

Peters doesn't know when the official last day is — she said she plans to stick around until most of the merchandise is sold. She said that means the store may be open until mid-September.

More from CBC P.E.I.