School bus catches fire in eastern P.E.I.

Tony Davis · CBC News ·
The bus was heading to Ecole La Belle Cloche in Rollo Bay.

A school bus caught fire in eastern P.E.I. Wednesday morning on Route 4 near Central Kings.

No one was injured and no students were on the bus when the French Language School Board vehicle overheated and caught fire.

The bus was heading to École La Belle Cloche in Rollo Bay, said officials with the school board.

With files from Laura Chapin

