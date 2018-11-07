School bus catches fire in eastern P.E.I.
A school bus caught fire in eastern P.E.I. Wednesday morning on Route 4 near Central Kings.
No students were on the bus at the time
No one was injured and no students were on the bus when the French Language School Board vehicle overheated and caught fire.
The bus was heading to École La Belle Cloche in Rollo Bay, said officials with the school board.
With files from Laura Chapin