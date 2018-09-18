P.E.I.'s Shaw family remains deeply rooted on Stanhope farm

The Shaw family has just added a sign at the end of the farm's driveway in Stanhope, P.E.I. It reads "Oldest Family Farm on P.E.I.," a point of pride for the family who have worked the land for eight generations, so far.

"I guess it's a long-rooted history for us now," said Steven Shaw, who along with his brother Norman now operate the farm with their father George.

"It was here, all I had to do was come out the door."

Three generations of Shaws pose with the new sign at the end of the farm's driveway in Stanhope, P.E.I. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

A lot of Shaws have followed in the family footsteps. The farm dates back to 1773 when Neil Shaw arrived from Scotland and received a land grant of 60 hectares (150 acres) in Stanhope.

The family still farms some of that original deeded land, along the Bayshore Road.

Originally a mixed farm, the focus now is on growing seed potatoes, wheat, barley, soybeans and pumpkins.

"It's just in them I guess," said George Shaw, whose grandfather purchased the land in 1890 where the home farm now stands.

"I worked from the time I was 12 or 13. Quit school at 15. I've been here ever since."

George Shaw and his grandson check out a truck being loaded on the farm. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

'See crops grow'

George admits farming is not always easy.

"It's a bit of a challenge, you don't know when you harvest what you're going to get," said George.

"The price can drop pretty quick sometimes."

There are also pluses.

"You see crops grow and animals when we had animals," George said.

"You're working for yourself, not for somebody else."

Five-year-old Jack Shaw and his dad, Steven, walk through the pumpkin patch at the family farm in Stanhope, P.E.I. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Harvest time

That's also a big part of the appeal for son, Steven.

"The outdoor lifestyle, different things to do every day, you're not stuck inside," Steven said.

"There's a few challenges but you always get over them. The good stuff, the rewards, get you over the challenges."

Steven says harvest is the best time of the year for him, even if there are disappointments sometimes.

"You get to see what you did over the year and see how it turned out," he said.

"There's not much more you can do about it. We've done everything we could do."

Jack Shaw rides his toy tractor on the family farm. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Farming has also changed over the eight generations.

"Probably the technology and the machinery has changed so much," Steven said.

"You need to know more about paperwork, more about crops and you have to wear about seven different hats every day."

'He's like me'

Five-year-old Jack Shaw tries to spend as much time as possible on the farm, literally following in his father's footsteps.

"He tells me I want to be a farmer and he just follows me around all day if he can," Steven said.

"I guess he's like me. It's all he ever saw."

Jack Shaw looks the part of a future farmer. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Jack has already started into the business, operating a pumpkin stand on the farm since he was two.

"Because my dad is and I want to be just like him," said Jack.

His grandfather is happy to see Jack connecting with the farm.

"He's in the combine with his father and tractors, he's quite interested in it," said George.

"I'd like to see the farm carry on."

