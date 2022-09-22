Sharon Cameron is 1st person to announce bid to lead P.E.I. Liberal Party
‘My priority is to gain the confidence of the Liberal Party’
Sharon Cameron, a former provincial deputy minister and a past CEO of the Workers Compensation Board, is the first person to come forward officially in the race to lead the P.E.I. Liberal Party.
Cameron made the announcement at West River United Church Hall in Cornwall Thursday morning.
After the 2019 provincial election, the Liberals went from forming the government to holding third-party status in the legislature, after the Progressive Conservatives and Greens. Sonny Gallant has been the interim Liberal leader for the past three years.
Cameron said people are telling her they want to know what solutions the Liberals can bring to solving the province's many problems, including improving wages, easing the affordable housing crisis, and providing better access to health care.
But Cameron said dealing with those issues will come later.
"For me personally, right now, my priority is to gain the confidence of the Liberal Party to be their next leader," she said.
Whatever helps to bring that energy to get people back to the table is what we need right now. If that's what people think we need, bring it on.- Sharon Cameron
Work has already begun to sign up new members and increase interest in the party, she said.
Asked whether she would like to see other candidates enter the leadership race, Cameron said she wants to see whatever is best for the party.
"Whatever helps to bring that energy to get people back to the table is what we need right now. If that's what people think we need, bring it on," she said.
The Liberal leadership convention will be held Nov. 19.
With files from Brian Higgins
