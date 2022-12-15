P.E.I. Liberal leader to go head-to-head with Green leader in provincial election

P.E.I. Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron announced Thursday she will run in District 17, New Haven-Rocky Point, in the next provincial election.

The current MLA for the district is Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker. In a speech at the announcement event, Cameron acknowledged this was not an easy path for her

"I want to lead this province. I want to take on the difficult jobs, and if that means a hard road ahead then so be it," she said.

"My leadership will always be based on taking tough decisions. I will seek out challenges, I will look for them, and I will do everything I can to succeed. I realize this district will be a challenge, but I'm prepared for the tough fights, because I know our province needs people who will face up to the hard work ahead."

P.E.I. Liberal Leader with, from left, Liberal MLAs Gord McNeilly, Sonny Gallant, and Robert Henderson. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

In 2019 Bevan-Baker won the district with 54 per cent of the vote. Liberal candidate Judy MacNevin placed third behind the Progressive Conservatives, with 15 per cent. In that same election the Liberals were reduced from government to third-party status.

Running in District 17 is designed as a signal for voters, said Cameron.

"We want to send the message that we're serious," she said.

"This is a shot across the bow of Prince Edward Island. We are back. We're coming out strong."

Cameron lives in District 16, Cornwall-Meadowbank, but said she considers people in District 17 neighbours.

"[We] go to the same church, the same grocery store, so there's a familiarity there," she said.

Cameron said the decision to run in District 17 is not personal, but she wants the opportunity to highlight the policy differences between the Liberal and Green parties.

The provincial election is currently scheduled for Oct. 2, 2023.