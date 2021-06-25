P.E.I.'s Basin Head beach temporarily shut after shark sighting

Basin Head visitors got a bit of a scare Wednesday after swimming on the northeastern Prince Edward Island beach had to be stopped due to a suspected shark sighting.

Swimming was shut down for around an hour after noon when lifeguards determined a shark could be swimming nearby.

"One of the more common reasons that sharks come close to shore in Prince Edward Island is they're on the hunt for food," provincial lifeguard co-ordinator Matt Smith told CBC News.

"[Staff] noticed that there were two seals swimming around in close proximity to the supervised area, and as well, an increase of birds such as seagulls and gannets flying around that same area."

Lifeguards spotted a shark fin breaking through the water a couple of times east of the supervised beach area, and about 100 to 200 metres offshore.

Recent attack

Smith said the lifeguards got everyone out of the water in a calm and organized manner. It's not known at this moment how many people were at the beach at the time.

Earlier this month, a Cape Breton woman was injured off Margaree Island after being attacked by what is believed to be a great white shark. There hasn't been a shark attack in Canadian waters since 1870.

"Given the recent sightings around the Atlantic provinces, and now on P.E.I. as well, our lifeguards are absolutely going to be vigilant for sharks and always vigilant for people swimming at the beaches as well," Smith said.

Smith said any shark sightings should be reported to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. People can report sightings online on this page.

