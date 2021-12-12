Buddhist institute looks to make site of Montague landmark into centre for community engagement

A member of the Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute says a Montague landmark has "lived its good life," as the religious organization prepares to replace it with a new community facility.

The old Lobster Shanty building is set to be torn down. The property, which was once a popular restaurant and motel, has been owned by the institute for over a decade.

Venerable Eli Kelly, who is with the institute, said the organization plans to replace it with a new centre for community engagement.

"It could be nice if there was like a facility there where, you know, the monks and the Buddhist community could, you know, have a place to meet with the public," he said. "Maybe a meditation centre, something like that, or a bakery, coffee shop."

No plans yet

The building has been in need of repair, with a recent fire marshal inspection indicating a number of expensive upgrades were required.

Kelly said it isn't feasible to repair the building at those costs.

He said the institute would like the Three Rivers community to decide how the new property will be used.

"We really hope that the community can be involved, maybe the town of Three Rivers, the neighbours there, to kind of help us put in some input and see what kind of everybody would like to see that become of that property," Kelly said.

The Buddhist Institute wants to meet with the community to discuss the future use of the property. (Gebis Monks)

He said some ideas have been tossed around, but that there is no formal plan yet.

"It would be an ideal property to have a nice public flower garden with some walking trails and kind of ideas based on that kind of tone," Kelly said.

Three Rivers to be part of process

There is no date for demolition. The Buddhist Institute hopes to meet with members in the Three Rivers community to decide what is ahead.

"We will be addressing that as soon as possible, at least the dismantling part," Kelly said. "We just don't want to … just jump in there right away and then shock the neighbours or anything like that."

He said the old building will always be memorable to many Islanders.

"I think the Islanders … who've been there, and know the property, know it's very beautiful, and I think I imagine there are a lot of memories there."