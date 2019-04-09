Shannon Rayner sentenced to 6 years for infanticide

A Charlottetown woman convicted of infanticide for killing three of her newborn babies was sentenced Monday to six years in prison.

Shannon Dawn Rayner, 40, was charged last year after the remains of two of her infants were found on her property in the Sherwood neighbourhood. Police searched the property after being told Rayner had been pregnant twice but had no young children.

The remains of a third infant were found in May of this year.

Rayner pleaded guilty to all three charges of infanticide and a charge of concealing a body of a dead child. According to the Criminal Code of Canada, a woman commits infanticide when "by a wilful act or omission she causes the death of her newly-born child, if at the time of the act or omission she is not fully recovered from the effects of giving birth."

Rayner gave birth to three full-term babies: a boy in 2014, a girl the following year, and another boy in 2016.

Under the terms of the sentence, Rayner will serve six years in prison minus 13.5 months for the time she has already spent in jail.

