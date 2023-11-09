P.E.I. sexually transmitted infection rates holding steady, bucking national trend

The rates of sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections, or STBBIs, is holding relatively steady on P.E.I. compared to other parts of the country, according to the province's Chief Public Health Office.

Numbers recently released by the CPHO show cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV, infectious syphilis and hepatitis B and C in 2022 remained around the same levels seen before the pandemic.

There were 21 cases of gonorrhea diagnosed on the Island that year, as well as 13 cases of hepatitis B and 37 cases of hepatitis C. There were four cases of HIV, and five cases of infectious syphilis.

The province says early 2023 numbers also appear to be around what's expected for this time of the year.

Cases of chlamydia, the most commonly reported sexually transmitted infection in P.E.I. and the rest of Canada, have remained relatively unchanged over the last five years, with 353 cases in 2022.

However, CPHO does point out that cases often go undiagnosed because most people infected don't show symptoms.

Dr. Heather Morrison, shown at a legislative committee meeting in October, says stigma reduction measures include giving people reporting for a test a number so that their names don't have to be called out in the waiting room. (P.E.I. government)

In the last decade, the number of chlamydia cases in Canada rose by 26 per cent, according to the federal Public Health Agency. Rates for syphilis and gonorrhea jumped by 171 per cent and 389 per cent respectively.

In P.E.I., a working group made up of a broad range of representatives from different community groups was created a year ago to identify barriers to testing and treatment, and explore ways to improve things along with the CPHO.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, says the strategy is a "work in progress," but has had its successes.

"We're really trying to work together to address stigma, increase access to testing, and provide linkages to care and treatment — and that involves a wide group of people," she said.

"For instance, we've worked with PEERS Alliance about the dried blood spot testing for HIV, HPV and HBV and syphilis.... Some of the people who have been tested have said they would not have been tested if they had to go to a different health-care site."

Protecting patient privacy

As well, Morrison said the province's Sexual Health, Options and Reproductive Services (SHORS) clinic and UPEI's Health and Wellness Centre have been given a better ability to treat sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections.

That includes more educational resources for health professionals, and ways to make sure people get tested without having to face any stigma.

"At the SHORS Clinic and also at UPEI, the one example would be when you go to a clinic and instead of having your name called out, you might just have a number ... so that when you're asked to come up and register, your number is called," she said.

"We want to make sure that people feel comfortable getting tested wherever they choose, and in a way that they feel most comfortable."

Morrison said the province is still looking the expand access to medications at community pharmacies, as well as access to treatment across the Island.