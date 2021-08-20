P.E.I. government launches sexual violence prevention strategy

The government of P.E.I. says it's taking important steps to prevent and respond to sexual violence, with the launch of a "first of its kind" strategy.

The five-year strategy focuses on three priority areas, according to the province: preventing sexual violence, responding to sexual violence, and co-ordinating responses.

"We are hoping to create a culture of care in which every member of our society understands their role in preventing sexual violence while ensuring that survivors, perpetrators and communities are met with a co-ordinated and trauma-informed system of support services that acknowledges their individual needs," said the province in an emailed statement.

Objectives of the five-year plan were based on input from survivors, service providers and experts, according to the province.

Wait times for counselling

Over the past year, MLAs have examined disturbing trends in sexual violence, including incidents of drink spiking, as well as gaps in victim services — including long wait times for counselling.

'Government needs to say what do they think is the acceptable length of time before somebody reaches counselling,' says Opposition Green Party health critic Michele Beaton. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

A year ago, Green Party MLA Michele Beaton, the Opposition health critic told the P.E.I. Legislature about a teenage victim who had been waiting six months for counselling.

She says the new strategy lacks specifics.

"Government needs to say what do they think is the acceptable length of time before somebody reaches counselling," said Beaton.

"Is it going to be two months after somebody was sexually assaulted? Two weeks? How are they going to get us from a year down to whatever that benchmark is?"

In its statement, the province referred any question about wait times for counselling to the P.E.I. Rape and Sexual Assault Centre.

"To our knowledge, any recent sexual assault victim[s] are receiving supports right away," the statement reads.

"Historically there were challenges with wait times; however there's been substantial increases in provincial funding in recent years to address those challenges."

Beaton says improvements to the justice system are also needed, to speed the courtroom process and reduce stress on victims.

Gap in services, says Beaton

The P.E.I. Rape and Sexual Assault Centre only serves people over the age of 16. Beaton is concerned this leaves the youngest of victims with fewer services.

"We have a gap there ... we hear people are going off-Island in order to receive those supports," said Beaton.

In its statement, the province said the next steps for the strategy is implementation, and it's going to create a group made up of people from various departments to design and implement a plan.

A community advisory body will also be established to provide input and diverse perspectives.