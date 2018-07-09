Sexual health walk-in clinics offered in Summerside, Charlottetown

Health P.E.I. will now offer sexual health walk-in clinics in Charlottetown and Summerside, P.E.I.

P.E.I.was the only province without such clinics.

The test will be carried out by a nurse or nurse practitioner.

According to the province's website, three upcoming clinics are scheduled in each city on Tuesdays: July 10, Sept. 4 and Nov. 13 at the Harbourside Health Centre in Summerside, and Aug. 28, Oct. 9 and Dec. 11 at the Polyclinic in Charlottetown. No appointment is needed.

Tests can be anonymous — if they're negative

Each clinic runs from 4 to 8 p.m. and will offer testing for sexually-transmitted and blood-borne infections including gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, syphilis and Hepatitis C. Pap testing is also available.

Islanders can request a test using a code instead of their name. But if they test positive, the result will be reported to public health using their name.

Test results will take a week or two to come back, the website says.

Sexual health services are provided to Islanders of all genders, orientations and ages through the women's wellness program.

