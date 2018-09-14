P.E.I.'s sex-ed aims to weed out 'misinformation,' says education official

One of the goal's of P.E.I.'s sex-ed curriculum is to encourage students to think critically about the information they are receiving, says Maribeth Rogers.

Rogers, P.E.I.'s health and physical education curriculum leader, said it's challenging to keep up with what's on the internet, and that's why it's important to include youth in these conversations.

"Especially in this day and age when there is a lot of information at their fingertips, a lot of misinformation at their fingertips," she said.

"We want to be providing evidence-based, broadly based, and information that all students see themselves in regardless of their gender identity, cultural background — providing outcomes that cover all those areas."

Ongoing process

Rogers said the province is currently working on a project that will address topics of consent, gender norms, bystander and sexual assault.

The project will also include Island artist Kinley Dowling's song Microphone, which recounts the night she was raped.

Rogers said the curriculum is an ongoing process, and she's happy Islanders are engaged.

"I think people should be really concerned about what their children and students are learning in school."

