P.E.I. boosts funding for sexual assault centre

The provincial government is adding more than $216,000 to the funding of the Prince Edward Island Rape and Sexual Assault Centre.

This money will allow the centre to hire an additional full-time trauma therapist, improving access to services for Islanders who have experienced sexual assault.

"Timely trauma counselling services are crucial to ease the impact of the traumatic experience of sexual assault and to support recovery," said Family and Human Services Minister Tina Mundy in a news release.

Demand for specialized services is increasing, says Sigrid Rolfe. (Submitted by Sigrid Rolfe)

The centre will also be expanding some specialized services, including access to culturally appropriate trauma therapy for Indigenous Islanders. The Men Matter program, for male survivors of sexual assault and childhood sexual abuse, will expand into Summerside.

"This will help us meet the increased demand for specialized therapy services and to address a wait-list that has been steadily building," said Sigrid Rolfe, the centre's organizational co-ordinator, in the release.

The government said the additional funding is part of commitment to review the financial status of community organizations every year, and provide additional money for those most in need.

