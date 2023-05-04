With sextortion cases growing, RCMP urging parents to talk to their kids

With sextortion reports to police on P.E.I. increasing, the RCMP are telling parents now is a good time to talk to their children about the problem.

People sharing other people's intimate images without consent is an ongoing issue on the Island, said Const. Gavin Moore of the RCMP, with about 20 reports a year in 2021 and 2022. Cases that also involve blackmail have increased alarmingly, to the point where police are now hearing of a new case almost every week.

These cases follow a pattern, said Moore.

"Youth… have engaged with an acquaintance online, somebody they haven't met before," he said. "Their relationship develops where images are exchanged, only to find out that this is a scammer, who then in turn tries to blackmail the person."

Contacts are often made through social media, and if a young person is chatting with someone they have never met in person, Moore said that is a red flag.

"It may be an awkward conversation, but it is an extremely valuable one to have with your kids," he said. "Make sure that they know that this exists, and that they should be careful and aware of it so that it's in their mind if ever they're approached in these types of situations."

Moore suspects there are more incidents than are reported to police, as happens with other crimes involving sex.

Should intimate images be posted without your consent, Moore said police can help connect victims to resources, including services that can help you have online photos taken down.