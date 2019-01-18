Sex charges against former high school youth worker may transfer to Alberta

A former youth worker at Bluefield High School in Hampshire, P.E.I., may have his sex charges transferred to Alberta.

Arthur Francis McGuigan, 63, appeared in provincial court Friday in Charlottetown.

He's charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving a single complainant that date back to 2009.

The Crown prosecutor told court discussions are underway to transfer the case to Fort McMurray, Alta., where McGuigan is living now.

The case has been before the courts since June. It has now been adjourned until Feb. 12 for arraignment in P.E.I. Supreme Court.

McGuigan went to jail five years ago for sex crimes against a student while he was employed as an educational assistant at Bluefield High School.

