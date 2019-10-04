Sex-abuse victim tried to protect her sisters

An Island man is facing years in federal prison for sexually abusing his young half-sisters decades ago. One of his victims is speaking out, following a sentencing hearing Friday in P.E.I. Supreme Court in Charlottetown.

"What he did to me as a little girl I will never forgive him for," said the woman, as she described in court how the incidents had affected her.

"The things he did to me hurt me very much. I was shocked to realize this had continued to happen to my sisters."

Incidents happened decades ago

The man was found guilty following a Supreme Court trial last year, in which three sisters, now adults, testified about what they remembered from incidents nearly 40 years ago.

He was found guilty on five counts, including sexual assault and indecent assault and uttering death threats against two of the sisters. The abuse included anal sex, and acts of oral sex performed on him.

I may not have dates and clear details, but I'm haunted by the flashes and thoughts in my mind.

"He threatened to hang my sisters in the basement ... or put them in the freezer. As a little kid, I believed him," the oldest sister told court. She also told court she tried to protect her younger siblings.

"As a kid I shared a bed with my sisters. I made sure I always slept on the outside when he was babysitting ... it was to protect them ... he'd have to go around me," she said, choking back tears at one point.

Not guilty of other charges

The man, who is not being named to protect the identify of the victims, was found not guilty of charges involving the youngest sister. Justice James Gormley ruled the testimony of that woman was too vague.

"I may not have dates and clear details, but I'm haunted by the flashes and thoughts in my mind," she told court at Friday's hearing.

A young woman also read a statement prepared by the middle sister. The woman described how she suffers nightmares and has a sleep-walking problem.

"He put me through so much fear and hell in my life but he can't hurt me anymore," she said.

Crown prosecutor calls for 6 years in prison

Crown prosecutor John Diamond recommended a sentence of six years in prison. Defence lawyer Brendan Hubley told court the man has no related criminal record, and called for a prison sentence of three and a half to four years.

The judge adjourned the sentencing decision until Nov. 25.

If anything, anybody, ever touches you, tell your parents right away.

After court, the oldest and youngest sisters spoke to reporters. They say they want others to know what happened.

"Because to me, if it saves one kid from getting hurt from him," said the older sister.

"And I want to tell every kid out there that if anything, anybody, ever touches you, tell your parents right away. Don't hide it. Don't be ashamed because it's not your fault."

