Severe thunderstorm watch continues across P.E.I.

Environment Canada is warning Prince Edward Islanders severe thunderstorms that happened Saturday afternoon may continue through the evening.

"Be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. Watch for updated statements," the weather agency advised. "Clusters of strong thunderstorms could persist this evening."

After issuing a severe thunderstorm watch earlier Saturday, Environment Canada upgraded that to a more serious "warning," which has been downgraded to a watch.

The "dangerous" thunderstorms may produce strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

Rain could fall at a rate of 25 millimetres per hour or higher, the organization said.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING (as of 3:50 p.m. ADT). Storms tracking to north-northeast, affecting east Prince County (just east of Borden-Carleton) through much of Queens/Kings counties. Heavy rain, lightning, strong wind + hail possible. Advisory details: <a href="https://t.co/Ue78XrwV1p">https://t.co/Ue78XrwV1p</a> <a href="https://t.co/HdpHzFq9Td">pic.twitter.com/HdpHzFq9Td</a> —@JayScotland

Winds could gust to 60 to 80 km/h.

Environment Canada warned that very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Numerous strong thunderstorms were detected from Borden to Charlottetown to Gaspereaux, Environment Canada said in a news release at 3:46 p.m. Saturday. Areas between Malpeque to the national parks to St. Peters Bay were also affected.